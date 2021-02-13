HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HMG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 5.67% of HMG/Courtland Properties worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

