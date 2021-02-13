HOLD Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, HOLD has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $5,227.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00088442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.09 or 0.98893443 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062733 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.