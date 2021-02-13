Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HFBL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

