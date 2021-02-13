Homeros Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.01 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $33.57 million and $5.01 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00278722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00084797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087193 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,796.31 or 0.99601650 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061761 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

