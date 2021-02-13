HOMIHELP Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $27,404.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00284221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00088947 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,380.73 or 1.00510562 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062899 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

