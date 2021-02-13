Honest Trading Up 323.1% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 323.1% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $134,846.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

