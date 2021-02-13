HOQU Price Down 45.3% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $307,451.34 and approximately $1.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

