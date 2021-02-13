Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $616.18 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $57.26 or 0.00120300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $616.18 million and $73.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.81 or 0.00373548 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,760,225 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.