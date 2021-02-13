Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $49.19 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $529.15 million and $47.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.19 or 0.00104703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00330903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00032177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,758,431 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

