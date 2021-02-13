Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.29

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.29 and traded as low as $4.44. Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 65,711 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.29.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

