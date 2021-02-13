Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 106.7% in January

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the January 14th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Matthew Pollick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $69,300.00. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZN opened at $10.76 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $282.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

