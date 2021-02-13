Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,215,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.