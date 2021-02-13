Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Trading 15.7% Higher

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) shares traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $99.00. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,100% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

About Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.