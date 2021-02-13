Hosking Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,655,000. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Credicorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,907,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $209.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

