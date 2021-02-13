Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Markel worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,106.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,024.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,019.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.