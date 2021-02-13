Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises approximately 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Ryanair worth $53,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

