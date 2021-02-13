Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $120,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.