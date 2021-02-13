Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

