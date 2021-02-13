Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,991 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in eBay by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in eBay by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 8,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

