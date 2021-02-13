Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $611.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

