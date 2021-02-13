Hosking Partners LLP Has $100.16 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Booking worth $100,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,922.09.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

