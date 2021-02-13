Hosking Partners LLP Has $106.33 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,570 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 2.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.51% of CBRE Group worth $106,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5,590.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 866,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $71.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

