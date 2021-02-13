Hosking Partners LLP Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

