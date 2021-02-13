Hosking Partners LLP Has $16.83 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.15% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,838. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $245.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.