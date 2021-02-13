Hosking Partners LLP Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,081 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

