Hosking Partners LLP Has $21.78 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.92. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

