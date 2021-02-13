Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.03 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $27,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.