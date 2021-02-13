Hosking Partners LLP Has $28.66 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

WLTW stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

