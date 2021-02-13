Hosking Partners LLP Has $31.34 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,626 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.13% of The Kroger worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

