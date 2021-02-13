Hosking Partners LLP Has $40.71 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $40,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

