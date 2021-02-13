Hosking Partners LLP Has $44.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $662.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

