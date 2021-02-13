Hosking Partners LLP Has $52.18 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,502 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.34% of MGM Resorts International worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.