Hosking Partners LLP Increases Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.59% of FirstCash worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

