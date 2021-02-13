Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

