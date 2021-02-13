Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.52% of Adient worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,547,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Adient by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

