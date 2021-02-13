Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,314 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of American Airlines Group worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.27 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

