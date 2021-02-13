Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

