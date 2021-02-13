Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 3.10% of The Hackett Group worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 45,471 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 168,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

