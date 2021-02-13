Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $41,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.16.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

