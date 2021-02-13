Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,090 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

MU stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

