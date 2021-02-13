Hosking Partners LLP Sells 10,612 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

