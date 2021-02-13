Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,059 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

ATVI stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

