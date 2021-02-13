Hosking Partners LLP Sells 12,903 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.54% of SL Green Realty worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $96,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

