Hosking Partners LLP Sells 20,044 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Altice USA worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after acquiring an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,055,000 after acquiring an additional 199,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after acquiring an additional 553,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

