Hosking Partners LLP Sells 21,508 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

