Hosking Partners LLP Sells 218,313 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $195,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

