Hosking Partners LLP Sells 21,962 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.62% of Lazard worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

