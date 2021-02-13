Hosking Partners LLP Sells 26,514 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

