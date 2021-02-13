Hosking Partners LLP Sells 34,312 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of CoreLogic worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLGX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CoreLogic by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

