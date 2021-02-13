Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,529 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $331.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $334.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

